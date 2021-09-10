Marilyn Kimbrough, 52 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Skyline Cemetery.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, David Kimbrough; daughter, April Nicole (Josh) Webb; sons, Ross Jenkins and Sidney Kimbrough; grandchildren, Nickolia Webb, Abigail Webb, Austin Jenkins, Corey Jenkins and Sonya Jenkins; mother, Bertha Smith; sisters, Debbie Verhine and Shelia Hall and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, “Porky” Smith and sister, Billie Sue Hannah.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.