Tyler Fount Ortiz, 24 of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Scottsboro, passed away on Aug. 21, 2020.
Tyler was a 2014 graduate of Scottsboro High School and was a top athlete of track and field in 2014. He graduated from Auburn Business School in 2018, where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity.
Tyler was an avid golfer, sportsman, loved boating and investing. He loved all peoples, animals, nature and was particularly fond of the water and the ocean.
Tyler is survived by his parents, Dr. Daniel and Holly Ortiz of Scottsboro; brother, Nathaniel Ortiz of Boston, Massachusetts; a large extended family and a loving community as well as a large group of loving friends.
A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date and notification will be sent out at that time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution to your favorite charity in memory of Tyler. You may visit www.heritagechattanooga.com to share condolences to Tyler’s family.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home in Chattanooga.