Mr. William Lester Pace, age 69 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home.
Funeral services was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Askew and Rev. Chris Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. J.L. Colquitt officiating. The family received friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Mr. Pace is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nita Pace; son, Daniel Pace; and grandsons, Damien Worley, Thomas McCrary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Irene Pace; parents-in-law, Biggin and Virgie Lou Talley; sister, Carolyn Sims; and step-son, Ricky McCrary.