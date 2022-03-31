June Fay Wilson, 66 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
June is survived by her sisters, Carol Allen and Mary (Michael E.) Cameron; brothers, Luther Leon (Patricia) Wilson and Ronald Lee (Deanna) Wilson; honorary daughters, Kelly E. Zabawa, Sarah Lea Cameron, Ginger Donald and Melanie Wilson and honorary sons, James Wilson, Michael E. Cameron, and Nicholas, Wilson and Shaun A. Cameron.
Mimi June leaves behind honorary grandchildren, Tyler Ray Allen and Ian Keal Allen, along with several honorary grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Earl and Marion Juanita Wilson; honorary son, Garrett Allen and brother, Larry L. Wilson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.