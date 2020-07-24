Janet Gail Chamblee, 62 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. Due to the current health situation, the memorial service will be made available via ZOOM. If you would like to participate, please contact Ed Chamblee for login access at 256-758-8575.
Mrs. Chamblee is survived by her husband, Ed Chamblee of Scottsboro; daughters, Tiffany Anderson of Tampa Bay, Florida, Penny McTaggert of Hartselle and Nicole Kern of Paint Rock Valley; son, Timothy Paul Autry of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister, Ann Tucker of Joppa; brothers, Billy Wharton, Donald Wharton, Wayne Wharton and Tony Wharton all of Harvest and several grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.