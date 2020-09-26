Avirl McCutchen Baldwin, 90 of Section, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23. 2020.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Harmony Church with burial in Harmony Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Baldwin is survived by her daughters, Yvonnia Jones and Jancie Brose; sons, Archie (Sue) Baldwin, Wayne (Donnie) Baldwin and Layne (Regina) Baldwin; grandchildren, Kerri, Jonathan, Dustin, Bradley, Erica, Dathan and Lucas; nine great grandchildren; brother, Derwood McCutchen and sister, Winola Barnes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Boyd Baldwin.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.