Teresa Anne Phillips Gregory, 59 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Natalie Gregory; two precious granddaughters, Riley Jean Gregory and Madeline “Charlee” Gregory; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Larry Loudermilk; brother, Jerry Phillips; cousins, who were like siblings, Tracey Grimes and Tim Carlton; great nieces and nephews, Hannah West, Tre’ Glasper, Sydnee Glasper, Drew Robinson, Reese Robinson and Justyce Glasper; great-great nephew, Marshall West; uncle, Ron Gillispie, who spent many weekends with her watching football and NASCAR and special friend and neighbor, Tom.
Teresa was loved and survived by many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Randall Cowart; mother, Nellie Smith Shelton and aunts, Larline Carlton, Betty Smith and Geneva Gillispie.
Teresa was the sweetest, most generous, humble and selfless person. She would do anything she could to help others. Her pride and joy was her son, Jason. She loved children. She loved flowers and working in the garden. It cannot be described in mere words the hole her absence will leave in all our lives.
Special thank you to all her caretakers at Encompass; they fell in love with Teresa, too.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. There will be a private burial at a later date.
