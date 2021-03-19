David Casey, 69 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hytop Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Mr. Casey is survived by his sons, Scottie Casey and Joey (Rita) Casey; grandchildren, Tasha Jordan, Chelsey Casey, Chasity Casey and Timmy Casey; great grandchildren, Jazmine Buchanan, Amberlynn Jordan, Jesiah Casey, Billy Richardson and Levi Richardson; sisters, Nancy Bennett and Sheri; brothers, Sammy Casey and Teddy Casey and several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Casey; daughter, Sandra Kay Casey; father, David Casey and mother, Lucille Casey.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.