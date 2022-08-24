Ray Thomas, 73 of Aspel, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Shirley Byrum and Scott Cooley officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Skyline Cemetery.

