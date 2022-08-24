Ray Thomas, 73 of Aspel, passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Shirley Byrum and Scott Cooley officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Skyline Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his wife of 32 years, Wanda Stephens Thomas; two daughters who reside in North Carolina, Tonya Thomas and Jennifer (John) Andrews; two grandchildren, Carson Andrews and Chandler Andrews; seven brothers, Larry (Bertha), Mark, Luke (Debbie), Rodney, Leroy (Shirley), Eldon and Gerard (Lori) Thomas; three sisters, Becky Thomas, Debbie (Victor) Bewley and Connie (Randy) Dosch; sisters-in-law, Glenda (Bobby) Carden, Margie Stephens and Evelyn Stephens; brothers-in-law, Mitchell (Charlotte) Stephens, Randall (Angie) Stephens and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael; mother, Ida; stepmother, Dorothy; brother, Isadore Thomas; father-in-law, Vernon; mother-in-law, Sibyl and brothers-in-law, Vernon Jr. and Eugene Stephens.
Ray grew up on a farm in North Dakota, where his father grew wheat and sunflowers and had a dairy farm.
He joined the Army at age 18. Ray retired from the U.S. Army as a chief warrant officer (CW4) with 28 years of service.
He owned a tax business for many years serving elderly clients. He was a very hard working man who wanted things done correctly. His motto was “read the book.” He loved his fur babies, John Deere tractors, the beach (especially Hawaii), camping, riding his Harley motorcycle and playing pinochle cards.
