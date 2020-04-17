Scott William Nicholson, 59 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
A drive by visitation will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, from 2-3 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Scott is survived by his sisters, Mary Nicholson (Jeff) Smith and Lisa Nicholson Johnson; brothers, John Richard (Heather) Nicholson, Mike Nicholson and Todd (Stacy) Nicholson; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Richard and Tillie Nicholson.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.