Timothy “Timbo” Brian Blevins, 47 of Section, passed away on Jan. 17, 2021.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Section Funeral Home Chapel with Jamie Holcomb and Mark Ashley officiating.
Mr. Blevins is survived by his father, John Blevins; sister, Brandi Bonilla; nephews, Trell Chester and Isaiah Dempsey; sister and her children, Leslie Holcomb and Colby and Kaylie; brother and his children, Jamie Holcomb and Hannah, Racheal Abagail and Jaycee; sister and her children, Carrie (Michael) Walden and Ray and Gabbie; special uncle and aunt, Benny and Sandra Fossett; uncle and aunt, Leslie and Virginia Ann Blevins; aunts, Shannon and Carolyn; four great nephews; one great niece and special friends, family and brothers, Mark Ashley, DeWade Clark and Brian Townson.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Dempsey and grandparents, Eugene (Demp) and Marie Dempsey and John and Sarah Blevins.