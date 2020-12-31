Laura Payton Dawson, 85 of Dutton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at her residence.
An entombment service was held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in Green Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. David Moses and Steve Frost officiating.
Updated: December 31, 2020 @ 9:09 pm
