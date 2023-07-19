Ricky Dewayne Baker, age 60, of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Janella Baker; mother, Irene Baker; son, Brad Baker; daughters, Skylar Baker and Brittany Smith; grandchildren, Tristan Smith, Oliver Badgett, Crimsyn Lands, Izabella Sanders and LJ Sanders; sister, Kim McCrary (Stanley); sister-n-law, Freda Logan; brother-n-law and sister-n-law, Mickey and Sandy Headrick; brother-n-law, Barron Headrick; special Friends, James David and Sheila Hodges.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wendell Baker; mother and father-n-law, Byrl and Mary Headrick; grandparents, Mamie and Harrison Baker and Aubrey and Winnie Manning.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Joe David Moore and Perry Wright officiating. The visitation was held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the funeral home, the burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.