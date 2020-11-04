Mary Frances “Fran” Steelman, 87 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
A memorial services will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The family will receive friends, beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service.
Mrs. Steelman is survived by her children, Christine Long, Robert Steelman and Todd Steelman; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Eugene (Bill) Steelman; son, William Eugene (Bill) Steelman; daughter, Elizabeth Dawn (Beth) Steelman and parents, George and Fredah (Rader) Thomas.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.