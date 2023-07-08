Mrs. Nancey Pauline Corbitt Nevels, 58, of Hollywood, Alabama received her eternal peace and heavenly reward on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after an extended illness.
Nancey dedicated herself to the Lord by loving and serving others. She attended Wright’s Chapel and served as pianist. She was a prayer warrior on behalf of all who knew her.
Nancey was a graduate of Stevenson High School and Northeast Alabama Community College. She was employed by the Jackson County Board of Education as an Auxiliary Pre-K teacher at Stevenson Elementary School. Affectionately known as “Mrs. Nan” by many, she received great joy in teaching, loving, serving, and praying for the children in her care. Before becoming an auxiliary teacher, Nancey was a Director of Operations for AJ and AshMar Enterprise (McDonald’s) where she received numerous awards for her excellence in service.
Prior to that she worked as a general manager at Jack’s Hamburgers.
Nancey was an avid reader, beach lover, and enthusiastic supporter of the Crimson Tide.
She enjoyed spending her fall Saturdays tailgating with her family and friends in Tuscaloosa.
Nancey is survived by her husband of 38 years, David Nevels; a daughter and son-in-law, Haley and Zack (Shelton) Wilson; her mother, Dorothy Corbitt; a sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Bill Summerford (Paul, Nikki, Kenneth and families); and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Ronda and Lanar Hastings (Samantha), Daniel and Melanie Nevels (Meg, Brad and families), and Robin and Terry Rogers (Shelby and Jackson).
Nancey was preceded in death by her father, Rayford Corbitt, two sisters, Billie Sue and Betty Carol Corbitt, and her mother and father-in-law, Jack and Nessa Nevels.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
“Tell the righteous it will be well with them, for they will enjoy the fruit of their deeds,” Isaiah 3:10. For Nancey, all is well.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Smart officiating. The family received friends on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Scottsboro Funeral Home. The burial will be in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.