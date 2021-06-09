Linda Sue Westmoreland, 58 of Pisgah, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at New Home Baptist Church with David Smith officiating. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery.
Updated: June 10, 2021 @ 8:36 am
