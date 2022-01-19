Frenchy would like to let you know that his work here is done.
Patrick “Frenchy” Lewis passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. He was born on Aug. 28, 1947, in a small town outside of Paris, France.
He came to America in 1958 and became a citizen of the United States of America in June 1965. He was known as a master craftsman, jack of all trades and, as his family fondly referred to, “the mayor.”
Frenchy was known and loved by all, especially in the small town of Scottsboro that welcomed him with open arms many years ago. He deeply loved his children, grandchildren and late wife, Laurel.
Frenchy was proud of his heritage and has made it known that his earthly remains are to returned to his homeland of Paris, France. His new mission takes him to a place of peace where he will be storytelling, gardening and creating beautiful woodwork alongside his creator, Jesus Christ.
There will be plenty of stories, laughter and love guaranteed. This is not goodbye, but jusqu’a la prochaine fois avec beaucoup d’amour (until next time, with much love).
Frenchy is survived by his children, Patrick Eric (Danielle) Lewis and Kelly Lewis Knudsen; grandchildren, Jagger Williams and Kayden and Kya Knudsen; stepchildren, Rachel Ybarra (Al) Hannick and Joseph (Regina) Ybarra; step-grandchildren, Brent and Cole Sienko and Jacob and Madelyn Ybarra; brother, Marc (Sharon) Lewis and various other beloved family members and friends all over the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Laurel Lewis.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home: Memorial service will take place on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.