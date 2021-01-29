Cynthia “Cindy” Hicks Cook, 66 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Scottsboro and was an employee of 23 years at Telko Enterprises, located in Scottsboro. Cindy was a Scottsboro High School Alumni Class of 1973.
She is survived by her husband, Pat Cook; daughter, Stephanie (Tate) Jones; son, Ross (Wendi) Cook; grandchildren, Chase Cook and Trent Jones; sister, Courtney (Chris) Stephens; brother-in-law, Mike (Peggy) Cook and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O.A. and Doris Hicks; grandparents, Chester and Linda Hastings and Elbert and Myrtis Hicks and in-laws, Walter and Evelyn Cook.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Mrs. Cook will lie in state, from 1-2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Scottsboro.
Funeral services will be on Sunday, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Scottsboro with Pastor Shandy Dill officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
