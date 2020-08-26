Richard Alan Little was born on July 16, 1938 in Halls, Tennessee, but soon the family moved to Memphis where he grew up and graduated from Messick High School in 1956 and the University of Memphis in 1966.
He was a patriot who served his country in the USMC Reserves from 1960-1966. His working career began in Nashville, Tennessee with Genesco as their chief industrial engineer, but very shortly he moved into the aluminum industry, beginning with Consolidated Aluminum in New Johnsville, Tennessee (1967) followed by 13 years with Revere Copper & Brass at their aluminum plant in Scottsboro.
Here, he was active in the community, church and sports: Sunday School teacher at Calvary Baptist Church, president of the local Kiwanis Club, golfing at the Scottsboro Country Club and fishing in the Tennessee River.
Before retiring in 2005, he was self-employed for 10 years as a consultant for Exelon Corp. in Chicago. The family chose Athens for their retirement years and are members of First Baptist Church as well as Canebrake Golf Club where they have resided for the past 13 years.
Surrounded by his family, Richard had a peaceful passing at his home on Aug. 23, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Charlene; daughters, Kim Little (Clay) Bright of Nashville and Julie Little (Mack) Smith of Athens and four grandsons, McCallie Leon Smith III (Trip), Hunter Alan Smith, Henry Clay Bright IV and Richard Taylor Bright.
He made many cherished memories with his “grand boys” (the high-maintenance four), golfing, fishing and target shooting in the woods. The boys were a captive audience at Thanksgiving and Christmas family gatherings for listening to “Peepaw’s” talks of his business travels to interesting corners of the world.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. Little and mother, Mary Meeks Little, of Halls, Tennessee and one brother, Robert H. Little Jr.
Memorial donations may be made to We-Can Ministries, P.O. Box 1630, Conway, AR 72033 (www.wecanmin.org) or to Compassus Hospice (compassuslivingfoundation.org/give.
A private family memorial service will be held at The First Baptist Church of Athens, Alabama.