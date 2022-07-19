Ilene Ordia Michaels came into this world on Dec. 7, 1922 and left us on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 99 years old and lived every day to the fullest.
Always independent. Always strong. Her laugh was infectious. If you met her, you loved her. She matched any sense of humor. She was a fighter until the very end. Our precious Lord and all her family she lost, waited patiently until she arrived – what a glorious day that was. Our loss is their joyous reunion.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 18, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Lynn Baker officiating. Burial followed in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her nieces, Sandra Hess, Irene Paradise and Ruby Doss; nephews, Jimmy Sanders, Mike Sanders and Carl Sanders; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; special great nephew, Matthew Jenkins; special great niece, Tia Sanderson and several sweet friends.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents, Amy and Nora Sanders; sisters, Juanita Wilborn and Rubylee Sanders; brothers, Coleman, John, Billy, George and Kenneth Sanders; special nieces, Phyllis Baker and Vicki Sanderson, among many others.
