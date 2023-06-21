Randy Elton Tucker, age 62 of Scottsboro, passed away Friday June 16, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.
The Claxton, Ga. native lived in Evans and Wayne county Ga. until moving to Scottsboro, Al. twenty years ago. Randy was an honest hardworking man who spent most of his adult life in the mobile home industry. He was a avid golfer, reader, and an avid fan of SEC football especially the Georgia Bulldogs.
He is survived by his mother, Edith (Bill) Eccleston of Scottsboro, father, Elton Tucker of Milledgeville, Ga.; sister Janet (Wendell) Walker of Odum, Ga; girlfriend Nancy Mattingly of Scottsboro.He was preceded by his brother, Keith Tucker of Jesup, Ga. and all of his grandparents.
Randy’s dying wish was for everyone who smokes, please quit and for those who don’t smoke please never start. Randy requested that anyone who wished to make a donation in his memory, please make it to Clearview CancerCenter at One Hospital Dr. Suite 400, Huntsville, AL 35801.
Visitation will be from 2-3 on Friday June 23, 2023 with a memorial service at 3 p.m. June 23rd from the Valley Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro with David Hill officiating.