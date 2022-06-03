Barbara Ellen Matthews was born in Robert Lee, Texas May 11, 1957 and passed away from this earthly life May 30, 2022 in Hollywood.
Barbara loved to do anything outdoors. She loved her flower beds, gardening and loved to bake and can what her garden produced. She liked to sit in her front porch with coffee and watch hummingbirds fly by. She loved her little dogs and liked to crochet and bowl. Barbara is a 10-year breast cancer survivor. She worked as a nurse for 40 years.
Graveside services were held Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Bradley Creek Cemetery in Milton, Tennessee.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Karl Thomas Matthews of Hollywood; three children, Frances Evelyn Fann of Shelbyville, Tennessee, James Terry Goolsby of Lewisburg, Tennessee and Janie Lynn Goolsby of Bridgeport and four grandchildren, Shelby Lynn Fann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Jacob Vlya Goolsby of Wartrace, Tennessee, Darren James Fann “Jay” of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Jackson Willis Goolsby “Will” of Wartrace, Tennessee.
She has a great granddaughter on the way; two stepchildren, Kevin Thomas Matthews (Wendy) of Manchester, Tennessee and Brenda Joyce Hicks (Phillip) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; parents, Loyall “Bud” Pittman and Ellen Joyce Pittman, both of Hollywood and four brothers, Terry Pittman (Cece) of Alabama, Mark Pittman (Sherry) of Florida, David Pittman of North Carolina and Steve Pittman (Linda) of Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Georgie Pittman and his daughter, her niece, Lisa Marie Pittman, both of Bradyville, Tennessee.
