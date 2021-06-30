John Daye, 56 of Pisgah, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Rosalie Cemetery.
John is survived by his wife, Lynn Daye; daughters, Jessica Daye and Maranda Daye; sisters, Ann Stone and Sandy Lockwood and brothers, Terry Daye and David Daye.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pearl Daye; sister, Dinah Roden; brother, Tommy Daye and stepmother, Barbara “Barb” Daye.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.