Nicky Holman, 58 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.
Nicky was a lifelong resident of Scottsboro. He was a talented musician, a gifted songwriter and a true man of God.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Ollie Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Rice Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Nicky is survived by his daughter, Lori Cheri Holman and father, Ernie Holman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Holman and mother, Doris Holman.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.