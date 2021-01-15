Barbara Lee (Johns) Rossmeier, 77 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Harvey officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Barbara was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Hard headed and stubborn as an ox at times but loved big and would give the clothes off her back for those she loved.
Barbara would easily shed a happy tear, get completely giddy over the great grandbabies, had a sweet tooth that had no match, played a pretty mean hand of Euchre and was immensely proud of her Cosmetology license that allowed her to work as a beautician.
She is survived by her brother, Lawrence “Larry” Harold Johns (Jo Ann); sons, Anthony Harold Rossmeier (Karen); David Thomas Rossmeier (Judessa);, Michael Jason Rossmeier; Sibylle Bass (Adam); grandchildren, Stephanie Lee Rossmeier, Michael Anthony Rossmeier, Kaitlin Michelle Rossmeier, Kirsten Nicole Walker and Kaitlyn Grace “Gracie” Holt; great grandchildren, Leah Michelle Stover, Emma Rose Crago, Rhett Walker and Ethan Lee Crago; Aunt Pat and Uncle Dan Rafferty from Akron, Ohio and many cousins, nephews and nieces of the Rafferty Clan, originating from the Summit County, Ohio region.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Mearl Johns; her father, Harold Johns and her brother, Gary Patrick Johns.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.