Frederick Boyd Parker, 53 of Taft, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Mr. Parker was born on March 1, 1968 in Huntsville. He was a member of Brogan Avenue Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 4 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Thomas Smith and Jeff Adkins officiating. Pallbearers will be Edgar T. Parker Jr., John Clift Parker, Jamie Bell, Chris Bell, Edgar T. Parker III and Andrew Tyler Parker.
Burial will follow at Kirk Memorial Gardens in Rainsville. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 2 p.m. until time of service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Parker is survived by his parents, Edgar Turner Parker and Lula Mae Clift Parker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Edgar Turner Parker Jr. and wife, Genaliza Parker and John Clift Parker and wife, Ronalyn Parker; niece, Leianna Marie Parker; nephews, Edgar Tuner Parker III and Andrew Tyler Elliott Parker; aunt and uncle, Dr. and Mrs. Paul Lewis Plummer; cousins, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Plummer and their three daughters and Dr. John Paul Plummer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edgar Elliott Parker and Ora Turner Parker and Fred Brumbelow and Martha Boyd Dudley and J.C. Clift.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.