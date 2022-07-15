Patricia Mae Venable, 83 of Scottsboro, passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Mrs. Venable was in the U.S. Air Force and that is where she met her husband, Harsh “Gene” Venable. She was a member of Hillside Baptist Church of Scottsboro.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Venable (Sheila) and Kevin Venable (Rebecca); daughter, Gail Chapman (Loyd); grandchildren, Whitney Phillips (Chris), Bryant Venable (Erica), Nathan Parrish (Haley) and Brittany Wells (Jeremy); 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, whom she loved like they were her own brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Funeral services will be Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memories and online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.