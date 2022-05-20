Betty Jean Schaeffer Burton, born Oct. 3, 1926 in Bayard, West Virginia to a coal miner father and a homemaker mother, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at her home with her loving son, Byron, by her side.
Mrs. Burton grew up in Gormania, West Virginia. She was educated at Bayard High School, Potomac State College of WVA and Fairmont State University.
She is survived by her son, Byron Burton; two sisters-in-law, Lola Williams and Doris Burton; nieces, Debbie, Cheryl and Susan; nephews, Davy and Jimmy; several great nieces and great nephews; many special friends and a host of former students.
Mrs. Burton began her long, full teaching career in 1950 and continued until 1992. She spent 21 years at Caldwell Elementary teaching first graders.
She and her husband, Bud, and son, Byron, enjoyed traveling. Betty was a devoted caregiver to her mother after her father’s passing. She was known for her Tea-Time-Tassies (bite size pecan pies).
Betty was a longtime member of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and Eastern Star. Mrs. Burton was a devoted Boy Scout mom, preparing Court of Honor and special event banquets.
Betty was a lifelong Methodist with more than 50 years at Scottsboro First United Methodist Church. She served the church she loved in many ways including being a volunteer greeter for 5-10 years.
Mrs. Burton’s resurrection service will be Sunday, May 22, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, in Scottsboro, with visitation from 2-3 p.m. and interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Scottsboro First United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.