Mildred Thomas Nolen Money, 81 of Estillfork, passed away peacefully Monday, June 6, 2022 with her loved ones at her side.
She was born to the late Edward and Stella Jackson Nolen in Erin, Tennessee on July 11, 1940. She was a lifelong beautician serving her community for years. She loved her cats, thrifts, angels and collecting unique things.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bruce Money; her son, Ronnie Money; brother, Robert Nolen and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Randy Money (Jane); twin sister, Margaret Nolen White; brother-in-law, Reece Money (Betty); nieces, Teresa Morgan (Kevin), Melanie Money and Sandy Eustace (Daryl); nephews, Wayne White and Danny White and a host of great nieces, great nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Butler Cemetery in Estillfork.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.