Virginia Lou Keller McAllister, 88 of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 12 noon, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Mark Hastings officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Mrs. McAllister is survived by her daughters, Linda Stephens (Jim Helms) and Carol Elaine Johnson; sons, Gary McAllister (Cindy Pratt) and Wendell McAllister (Mary Ann); grandchildren, William Johnson (Christina), Denton Johnson (Melissa), Lashae Koger (Bradley), Haylee Wooden (Kyle), Drew McAllister (Hannah) and Brian Wright; great grandchildren, Cristian Johnson, Alex Johnson, Julian Johnson, Lukas Johnson, Savannah Johnson, Caleb Johnson, Colie Manning, Wyn Koger, Harper Wooden, Madalyn Wooden, Eli Wooden, Harrington McAllister, Charlotte McAllister and Camden Moon and brothers, Floyd Keller and Stanley Keller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Eugene McAllister.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.