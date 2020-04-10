Aubrey Pockrus, 83 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Mr. Pockrus was a minister for 30 years on the local radio stations. He also coached rec ball in Scottsboro for many years.
Mr. Pockrus is survived by his wife, Bettye Pockrus; daughter, Staci (Edward) Stout; sons, Matthew (Jen) Pockrus and Kerry (Vickey) Pockrus; grandchildren, Sarah Stout, Jessica Pockrus, Nolan Pockrus and Aubree Kate Pockrus and sisters, Lois Holt and Audrey Clayton.
A private graveside will be held for the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.