Regina Carol West, 61 of Woodville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Union Cemetery with Rev. Lula Dobbs officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery.
Ms. West is survived by her daughter, Leslie Luchner (Tony); sister, Teresa West Aughinbaugh; grandchildren, Logan Luchner and Jack Luchner; niece, Victoria Howell (Dyllon) and aunts, Evelyn West, Ilene West and Judith Swan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Annis West and grandparents, Samuel and Ellie West and Joseph and Myrtle Livingston.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.