Steve Bynum, 67 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Gene Webb officiating.
Steve is survived by his spouse, Renae Sims; son, Richard Bynum; grandchild, Ryan Bynum; brother, Donald (Melissa) Bynum; uncle, Hugh Michaels; several nieces, nephews and cousins; father-in-law, Billy Sims Sr. and brothers-in-law, Billy Jr. (Amanda) Sims, Michael (Melissa) Sims and Calvin Sims.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Dean Bynum; sister, Jan Bynum; mother-in-law, Carolyn Sims; aunt and uncle, Bobbie and Cecil Stewart and aunt, Billie Michaels.