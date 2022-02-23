Jerry Preston, 88 of Pisgah, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Pisgah Cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Jerry Preston, 88 of Pisgah, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Pisgah Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!