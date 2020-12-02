Cladis Steelman Stephens, 91 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Roger Hobbs officiating. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Cladis is survived by her daughters, Pat (Roy) Light and Pam (Mike) Kirkland; sons, Don (Diane) Stephens, Rickey (Karen) Stephens and Greg (Carlie) Stephens; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; special niece, Barbara Anne Kindred and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Stephens; granddaughter, Debra Stephens; parents, Albert and Nannie Steelman and sisters, Doretha Jernigan, Ivesta Frace, Loneva Prince, Bobbie Jean Valle and Nell Allen.
The family would like to thank Highlands Health and Rehab for the special care that their mother received.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.