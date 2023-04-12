Mr. John Howard Sanders, age 81, of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 beginning at 5-8 p.m.
Mr. Sanders is survived by his daughters, Amelia Stoneking (David), Jennifer Smith (Wil); son, Kenneth Martinez (Pam); grandchildren, Rebecca Layson, Grace Smith, Gavin Stoneking, Skylar Stoneking, Josh Martinez, Cameron Martinez; sister, Virginia Adkins; 5 great-grandchildren, Mikael Stoneking, Scarlet Johnson, Harper Martinez, Ace Martinez, Dean Michael Martinez.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Rebecca Sanders; brother Billy Ray Sanders; parents, John and Fannie Sanders.
