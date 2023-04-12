Mr. John Howard Sanders, age 81, of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 beginning at 5-8 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of John Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.