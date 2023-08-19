Mr. Leon Thomas Campbell, age 33 of Hollywood, Alabama passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bro. Pete Hess officiating. A burial followed in Union Cemetery. The family received friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
He is survived by his daughters, Cataleya Campbell, Nicole Campbell, Kallie Grant and Lilli Taylor; mother, Rita Masterson; sisters, Christy Campbell and Valerie Campbell; three brothers, Richard Shumake and Jackie Head; nieces and nephews, Chris Campbell, Kyler Thompson, Caitlen Thompson, Cailia Thompson, Brittany Thompson and Brianna Vasquez.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edmond Grant and grandparents, Eddie Mae Newman and Fred S. Newman.
His favorite scripture was John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.