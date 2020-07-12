Kristi Jeffery Metz, 48, born June 20, 1972, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Highlands Medical Center.
Kristi graduated from Pisgah High School Class of 1990, and then earned her Bachelor’s degree in Occupational Therapy from the University of South Alabama. Kristi was employed at Encore in Fort Payne as a therapist.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Center Point Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service.
Kristi is survived by her children, Payton (Tyler) Bell, Hatton Metz and Camp Metz, and she was “Gigi” to her precious grandson, Rowan Bell; parents, Jerry and Carolyn Jeffery; brother, Nic (Kerry) Jeffery; nephew, Arlo Jeffery; close friend, Gary Martin and son, Chandler Martin and several uncles, aunts and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse and Jean Guinn and Alex and Annie Lou Jeffery.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.