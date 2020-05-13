Clyde Bell, 81 of Hollywood, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Clyde worked 30 years for Dover Mills as a supervisor until the plant closed. He then went to work for Jackson County Public Works and retired in 2008. He enjoyed working in the garden and doing things outside.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Phillip Stewart officiating. Scottsboro Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Bell is survived by his wife, Teresa Ann Bell; siblings, Howard Bell and Louise (Charles) Maynor; children, Tony (Ellen) Bell, Timothy Bell, Roger Bell and Angela Bell (Bobby) Jernigan; special friend, Savannah Kesler; stepchildren, Melinda (Jeremy) West and Charity Hester; grandchildren, Justin (Danielle) Bell, T.J. Bell, Lauren Bell, Micalah Jernigan, Alyssa Jernigan and Ethan Jernigan; great-grandchildren, Logan and Harper Bell; step-grandchildren, Brenton West, Jenna West, Abigale Black, Allyson Anderson, Ethan Anderson and Alexis Burks and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, dear friends and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lester Bell and Effie Lorene Shelton Bell; brother, Raymond Bell; son, Darryl Bell and granddaughter, Ameila Bell.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gabriel Belue and Dr. Michael Simmons and their staff for the care and love that was shown to Clyde during his illness.