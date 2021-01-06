William Lydell Colbert, 80 of Huntland, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Winchester Holiness Church with Rodger Paradise and Ray Davis officiating. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr. Colbert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Loretta Parker Colbert of Huntland; daughters, Charlotte Gail Colbert of Huntland and Penny Ariel (Lawrence) of Winchester, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jared Ariel (Christy) of Hytop and Hannah Ariel of Winchester; great grandchildren, Grayson Ariel and Harper Ariel of Hytop and several nieces, a nephew and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Elma Colbert; granddaughter, Lauren Ashley Ariel and brother, James Alfred Colbert (Catherine).
Mr. Colbert was a devoted member of Winchester Holiness Church for 38 years.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.