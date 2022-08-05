William Eugene Vinson, a true country gentleman, finished his journey here Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the age of 87.

Bill was born March 10, 1935 in Limestone County. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy and served for four years. After his military service, Bill worked for many, many years as a travel agent before retiring.

To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM VINSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.