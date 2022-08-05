William Eugene Vinson, a true country gentleman, finished his journey here Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the age of 87.
Bill was born March 10, 1935 in Limestone County. After graduating high school, he joined the US Navy and served for four years. After his military service, Bill worked for many, many years as a travel agent before retiring.
He was also a member of Broad Street Church of Christ of Scottsboro. He will forever be remembered as a jokester and someone who enjoyed life and made life enjoyable for others.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Vinson; three stepdaughters, Cynthia Nance, Terri Lynn Rickman (Phillip) and Tammy McGuire; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Wells and his first wife, Shirley Ray Vinson.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Grant Memorial Chapel. Burial followed in Huntsville Memory Gardens.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to your favorite charity in Bill’s memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Grant Memorial Chapel.
