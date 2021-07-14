Angelika S. Redd was born on Oct. 10, 1972 in Landstuhl Army Medical Hospital in Germany. The daughter of U.S. Army Sgt. Major (SGM) Retired, Charles L. Redd and Rosa L. Evans Redd.
Angelika traveled extensively throughout her childhood due to her father’s service in the U.S. Army, and she enjoyed the adventure. She graduated from North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
After graduation, Angelika attended the University of Alabama and worked for a variety of companies in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She had a lifelong love of reading books, and Stephen King was her favorite author.
She loved a variety of music and was a particular fan of Prince.
Angelika passed away on July 1, 2021 after an extended illness in Tennessee. She was 48.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles L. Redd.
She is survived by her mother, Rosa L. Evans Redd; her son, Evan Redd; her siblings, Charlotte Redd Wood and Chuck Redd and nieces, nephews, many cousins and extended family.
There will be a private family ceremony in Minneapolis, Minnesota.