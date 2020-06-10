Sandra Eloise Shoemake Graham, 69 of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Rudder Funeral Home in Bridgeport with David Marona officiating. Interment followed in Gray Cemetery in Bryant.
She was born April 15, 1951 at Bridgeport Hospital. Sandra was a lifetime member of Long Island Baptist Church. Although she wasn’t able to attend often, she loved the Lord and was a born again Christian.
She took care of everyone and put her needs to the side. Sandra worked at Westrock for 26 years. She was a top operator on the paper machine. She worked her way up from the bottom. Not many women can handle that type of work, but Sandra could. She was a strong and determined woman.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy (Cyndi) Graham; grandchildren, Brint Graham and Ashleigh Graham; siblings, Dale (Shelia) Shoemake, Dean Shoemake, Joyce (Benny) Berry and Kathy McCarver; sisters-in-law, Vickie (Gary) Waddell and Mary Gothard and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Graham Sr.; mother, Bonnie Eloise Caves Shoemake and father, Alvin Lewis Shoemake.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children or Veterans Trauma Support, or any charity of your choice.