Billy Boyd Griffith, 87 of Dutton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Kerby Funeral Home with Butch Tanner, Dan Rose and Dr. David Smith officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant View Cemetery with Kerby Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pleasant View Cemetery Association.
Mr. Griffith is survived by his wife of 60 years, Juanita Griffith of Dutton; sons, Damon Gregory Griffith (Wanda) of Dutton and Steven Trent Griffith (Tissia) of Dutton; sisters, Betty Gorham of Dutton and Jewel Dean Miles of Pensacola, Florida; seven grandchildren, Kade, Madelyn, Sarah, Sydnee, Brandon, Russell and Cameron and four great grandchildren, Maddox, Nate, Brooks and Maddie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milford Griffith and Corry Adams Griffith; brothers, Max Griffith and John Griffith and sisters, Faye Finlayson and Margaret Lewis.