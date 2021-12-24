Nadean Bryant Pierce Beeson, 90 of Huntsville, passed away at her home after an extended illness on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. There will be a memorial service not yet scheduled in January in Huntsville.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Beeson of Huntsville; three children, all doctors of Chiropractic, Timothy Harold (Cynthia) Pierce of Florence, David Methvin (Margaret) Pierce of Huntsville and Betsy (Brent) Hieronymi of Dellrose, Tennessee; two brothers, Jack Bryant of Meridianville and Doug Bryant of Scottsboro; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Pierce; her parents, Martin Jackson and Shula Bell Hammond Bryant; sister, Aileen Hallett and brothers, Frederick Bryant and Eugene (Gene) Bryant.
Nadean was a longtime Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Scottsboro before joining Whitesburg Baptist after moving to Huntsville.
She will be remembered as a Godly woman, wonderful mother and wife and compassionate friend. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations to Aligning Destiny International or your favorite charity would be appreciated.
