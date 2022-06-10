James Edward Sparks, 86 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
He was a devout Christian and member of Cloud Springs Baptist Church, a mason and a shriner. He retired from TVA.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 12 noon, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Gardner and Rev. Duaine Griggs officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Sparks is survived by his wife, Louise Sparks; daughters, Jimmie Sue Thomas (Charles) and Betty Lou Hall (Lloyd); son, Kenny Sparks (Jean); stepchildren, Pam Fitzpatrick (Brian) and Patricia Cloud (Heath); grandchildren, Kevin Thomas, Carrie Thomas, Jamie Sharp and Heath Sparks; step grandchildren, Ethan Cloud, Mac Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick; great grandchildren, Mason Sharp, Lauren Sharp, Addison Sparks and Cooper Sparks and brother, Bill Sparks (Cecilia).
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dixie Sparks and parents, S.L. and Bessie Sparks.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.