Loria Lynn Hughes, 58, passed away on July 1, 2021 at her home in Phoenix, Arizona.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, she was the daughter of Raymond L. and Mary Hughes. She attended Plainview High School and graduated from Woodville High School in 1980. She attended Northeast Community College and the University of New Mexico.
She was employed as a Tier 1 Technical Support Specialist for Apple. She also worked as an Outbound Call Specialist at The University of Phoenix.
She is remembered for her outgoing personality, her devotion to family, and her strong faith in God. Loria's favorite bible verse was 1 Thessalonians 5;16-17 Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.
She is survived by her husband Carl Culver; her brother, Jeffery Hughes (Shani); nieces and nephews, Amanda Gibson, Michelle, Kathleen, Danielle and Ben and step-mother, Judy Latham Hughes.
She was proceeded by her parents Raymond L and Mary Hughes.
Interment will be at the Methodist Cemetery in Henagar at a later date.