Kelly Dunn, 56 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Slaughter officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Dunn, Terry Wayne Russell, Cody Wayne Fowers, Mikel Shane Vest, Colby Williams and James Williams.
Mrs. Dunn is survived by her mother, Norma Mae Dunn; son, Jessie (Shellie) McGaha; daughter, Angela Tabor; grandchildren, Christopher McGaha, Savannah McGaha, Macie McGaha and Jessie Vinson; sisters, Elaine Sue Vest and Tina Vickery; brother, James O’Neal Williams and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie Willard Dunn and brothers, Ricky Joe Dunn and Steven Eugene Williams.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.