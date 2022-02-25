William Betts Gibson passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 after a brief illness.
Bill was born on Sept. 15, 1956 to Dr. Thomas Ashford Gibson and his wife, Jeri.
Bill is survived by his parents; his wife, Anne Bell Gibson; children, Katherine Betts Gibson and Thomas Sandifer Gibson; his brother, Thomas Sandifer Gibson of Port St. Joe, Florida; his sister, Jeri Gibson Minford of Newland, North Carolina; nieces, Cassidy Corrine Cobbs of New York, New York, Margaret Sandifer Gibson of New Orleans, Louisiana and Elizabeth Atkeson Gibson of Boston, Massachusetts and nephews, Richard Levis Minford of London, UK, Mitchell Thomas Minford of Blacksburg, Virginia and Reilly Morgan Bell of Huntsville.
Bill is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Judy and Mike Gaines of Cartersville, Georgia and their son, Clay Gaines of Cartersville.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dr. Thomas Sandifer Gibson and his wife, Corrine of Huntsville and Port St. Joe, Florida and William Edward Betts and his wife, Margaret of Lindale, Georgia and dear friends, Mike Thomas, Ronnie Drummond, David Holland and Bruce Yates.
Bill was a proud graduate of Scottsboro High School’s Class of 1974 and the University of the South’s Class of 1979. He was also a member of Scottsboro Rotary Club for over 29 years. He developed great friendships with members of these that lasted the rest of his life time.
As per his wishes, there will be no service of remembrance. The family would like to thank his physicians, the staff of the 8th floor NICU at Huntsville Hospital and all who prayed for his recovery and cared for his family during this time.
Bill was a faithful member of the Scottsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church for over 50 years if you would like to make a donation in his memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.