Ruben MacArthur Rousseau, 79 of Limrock, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 following a brief illness.
Mr. Rousseau was a US Army veteran and was retired from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a deputy for 25 years.
Mr. Rousseau is survived by sons, James Ruben (Kimberly Dianne) Rousseau and David Alan (Lisa Perry) Rousseau; grandchildren, Kelly Campbell, Kaitlyn Johnson and Patrick Ruben Adams; step grandchildren, Lora McGaha and Greg (Kayla) McGaha; several great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Linda) Rousseau; sister, Barbara June (Wayne) Pockrus and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Rudder Funeral Home with Darrell Chambers officiating. Burial followed in Peters Cove Cemetery in Woodville.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.